RBI issues advisory to regulated entities for Mythos-related cyber threats

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday said it is mindfully prepared for handling cyber security threats related to Mythos and has issued an advisory to regulated entities for their preparedness.

"We have issued the required advisories. We remain fully prepared in terms of handling cyber security threats of this nature as well as conventional threats," said Deputy Governor Swaminathan J at the post-monetary policy press meet.

Anthropic has expanded the availability of its Mythos AI models to over 15 more countries, including India. According to Swaminathan, this project is with select corporates and financial entities having access to the project. However, details are still fully awaited.