Monetary policy: RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra's optimism and caution

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra’s core message was that India’s economy remains resilient, supported by strong domestic demand, investment, exports, financial stability and external buffers, but faces significant risks from the West Asia conflict, elevated energy prices, supply-chain disruptions, inflation pressures and monsoon-related uncertainties.

Tailwinds

India entered the current phase of global turbulence with much stronger fundamentals than in previous episodes

Private consumption remains strong; urban consumption is expected to be supported by services sector momentum, GST rationalisation and stable employment conditions

Manufacturing and services PMIs indicate continued expansion; business expectations remain positive despite global uncertainties

Merchandise exports recorded strong growth in April despite higher freight and insurance costs; services exports continue to show resilience and benefit from healthy global demand

Foreign exchange reserves stand at a healthy $682.3 billion

FDI flows remain strong, reflecting continued investor interest in India

Services trade surplus and inward remittances provide support to the external account

Headwinds