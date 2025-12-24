Govt bond yields rally by 9 bps after RBI announces liquidity measures

Government bond yields fell sharply on Wednesday after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced liquidity measures, including Rs 2 trillion of open market operation (OMO) purchases and a three-year USD/INR buy-sell swap of $10 billion, triggering a strong rally in the government securities market. The yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond, which opened about five basis points lower, extended its gains through the session to settle nine basis points lower at 6.54 per cent.

How big was Wednesday’s bond market rally?

This was the strongest rally in government bond yields since April 2 this year, when yields fell 10 basis points.

What did dealers say drove the rally? “The bond market rallied sharply after the RBI announced Rs 2 trillion of OMO purchases and around Rs 1 trillion swap, pulling the benchmark yield down to the 6.53 per cent-6.54 per cent range, with scope to test around 6.50 per cent in the near term,” said a dealer at a primary dealership. What do economists expect for yields going ahead? “The rally in bond yields today was largely in response to the liquidity measures announced by the RBI. However, further rally in yields appears limited, and they are likely to stabilise around 6.50 per cent. Going ahead, the central bank may increasingly rely on forex swaps to inject liquidity, as there are practical limits to the extent of open market operations it can conduct,” said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist, Bank of Baroda.

What is the RBI’s OMO purchase schedule? The central bank will purchase Government of India securities worth Rs 2 trillion through OMOs in four tranches of Rs 50,000 crore each, to be conducted on December 29, January 5, January 12 and January 22. Why are traders watching the RBI’s choice of securities? While some of the securities notified for the OMO auction are relatively illiquid, traders said the RBI’s selection is driven not only by liquidity considerations but also by the ease with which banks can tender their holdings, adding that more liquid benchmark papers could be included in subsequent auctions.

“Liquidity is not the sole criterion for OMO selection; the RBI also considers how easily banks can tender their holdings, and more liquid papers may be included in the other auctions,” said a dealer at a primary dealership. What has been happening in the FX market and system liquidity? Last week, the central bank intervened aggressively in the foreign exchange market to stem the sharp depreciation of the rupee against the US dollar. The currency had come under pressure amid uncertainty over a trade deal with the US and persistent foreign portfolio investor (FPI) outflows from the equity and debt markets.