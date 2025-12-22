Home / Finance / News / RBI net sells $11.8 bn in October, highest monthly sale in 10 months

RBI net sold $11.8 billion in October and supplied dollars to cap rupee weakness near 88.80/$, even as its net short forward position rose to $63.6 billion, the bulletin showed

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2025 | 9:37 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India net sold $11.8 billion in October, the highest monthly dollar sale in 10 months since December 2024, according to the central bank’s monthly bulletin. The RBI had net sold $7.9 billion in September.
 
Why did RBI step up dollar sales in October? 
In October, the central bank had been steadily supplying dollars to prevent the rupee from weakening beyond 88.80 per dollar.
 
How did RBI’s forward market position change? 
The outstanding net short dollar position in the rupee forward market rose further to $63.6 billion by the end of October, against $59.4 billion by the end of September.
 
Of the $63.6 billion net short dollar position, $17 billion was in one-month contracts, $19.76 billion in one-to-three-month tenures, $610 million is set to mature between three months and a year, and the remaining $26.1 billion was in contracts of more than a year.
 
What does the latest REER reading show? 
As of November 2025, the real effective exchange rate (REER) of the Indian rupee stood at 97.51, unchanged from October.
 
The REER adjusts the nominal effective exchange rate (NEER) to account for inflation differentials between India and its major trading partners. A REER value above 100 indicates an appreciation of the rupee relative to the base year, potentially making Indian exports less competitive in global markets.

