RBI net sells $11.8 bn in October, highest monthly sale in 10 months

The Reserve Bank of India net sold $11.8 billion in October, the highest monthly dollar sale in 10 months since December 2024, according to the central bank’s monthly bulletin. The RBI had net sold $7.9 billion in September.

Why did RBI step up dollar sales in October?

In October, the central bank had been steadily supplying dollars to prevent the rupee from weakening beyond 88.80 per dollar.

How did RBI’s forward market position change?

The outstanding net short dollar position in the rupee forward market rose further to $63.6 billion by the end of October, against $59.4 billion by the end of September.