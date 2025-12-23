CBDT urges taxpayers to correct ineligible tax deductions by December 31

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Tuesday rolled out an initiative under its “Non-Intrusive Usage of Data to Guide and Enable (NUDGE)” campaign, requesting identified taxpayers through SMS and email to voluntarily review and correct potentially ineligible deduction and exemption claims in their Income-tax Returns (ITRs) for the assessment year (AY) 2025-26, in view of the due date for filing revised ITRs by December 31, 2025, the board said in a press release.

What is the CBDT flagging under the NUDGE campaign?

The campaign targets observations where certain taxpayers have claimed ineligible refunds by availing deductions or exemptions to which they are not entitled, leading to understatements of income. For AY 2025-26, advanced data analytics under the risk management framework have identified cases involving bogus donations to unregistered political parties (RUPPs) and other ineligible deductions or exemptions. The CBDT also noted instances of incorrect or invalid permanent account numbers (PANs) of donees, as well as errors in the extent of deduction or exemption claims.

What does CBDT say taxpayers should do now? “This initiative reflects a trust-first approach to tax administration, under which taxpayers are provided an opportunity to review their ITRs and voluntarily correct any ineligible claims,” the CBDT stated. It added that the campaign leverages data analytics and technology to foster a transparent, non-intrusive, and taxpayer-centric compliance environment, with a strong emphasis on voluntary compliance. What do the latest figures show on ITR updates and revisions? Highlighting trends in taxpayer responses, the department said that during FY26, more than 21 lakh taxpayers have already updated their ITRs for AYs 2021-22 to 2024-25, paying over Rs 2,500 crore in additional taxes. For the current AY 2025-26, more than 15 lakh ITRs have been revised so far.

What happens if taxpayers miss the December 31, 2025, deadline? Taxpayers are advised to review their ITRs, verify the correctness of their deduction and exemption claims, and file revised returns, if required, by December 31, 2025, to avoid further enquiries in the matter. Those with genuine claims made in accordance with the law need not take any action. Taxpayers missing the deadline can still file an updated return from January 1, 2026, as permitted under the law, though this may entail additional tax liability, as per the CBDT. How are officials and experts reading the outreach? A senior CBDT official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, described the move positively: “It’s a positive approach by the government. These are just reminders by the CBDT to taxpayers to revise their returns as they still have time until December 31. If taxpayers think that they have not committed any error, they need not panic as these are not notices.”

What is the reaction on social media and among tax professionals? The NUDGE campaign, however, has drawn mixed reactions on social media platforms like X, formerly Twitter. Chartered Accountant Ruchita Vaghani shared screenshots of a notice seeking additional disclosures for deductions not reflected in Form 16, arguing that the department should utilise artificial intelligence for cross-verification to prevent panic among genuine filers. Other users reported mass emails for ITR-Form 16 mismatches, with some warning of potential scrutiny and penalties if ignored. “With increased use of data analytics, a large number of deduction mismatches are being flagged simultaneously. Extending the revised return deadline to January 31 would ease compliance pressure and reduce avoidable disputes arising from rushed revisions,” said Abhishek A Rastogi, founder of Rastogi Chambers.