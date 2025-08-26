Home / Finance / News / General Insurance Council urges AHPI to withdraw cashless treatment ban

General Insurance Council urges AHPI to withdraw cashless treatment ban

The General Insurance Council has asked AHPI to revoke its advisory stopping cashless treatment for Bajaj Allianz and Care Health policyholders, citing risks to patients and families

Subrata Panda Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 6:52 PM IST
The General Insurance Council, the industry body for non-life insurers, has asked the Association of Healthcare Providers – India (AHPI) to withdraw its advisory asking member hospitals in North India to stop offering cashless treatment to policyholders of Bajaj Allianz General Insurance and Care Health Insurance. The council has called on AHPI to engage constructively with the insurers while continuing to provide cashless services to all health insurance policyholders.
 
Last week, AHPI advised its member hospitals in North India to stop providing cashless treatment facilities for policyholders of Bajaj Allianz General Insurance and Care Health Insurance with effect from 1 September 2025. There are more than 15,000 member hospitals, including Max Healthcare and Medanta, which would now stop offering cashless treatment under these insurers.
 
“This action was arbitrary, lacking clarity or actionable details. This sudden unilateral action on the part of AHPI has created unnecessary confusion and concerns amongst citizens, impacting the trust in the health insurance ecosystem,” the General Insurance Council said in a statement. 
 
“The General Insurance Council strongly believes that any action which disrupts cashless access ultimately harms the citizens,” it said, adding that disruption in cashless service not only directly impacts families through higher upfront spends on treatments and out-of-pocket expenses, but also threatens survival of patients in critical medical conditions requiring immediate medical attention.
 
Further, the council backed the health insurers and said they were being unfairly targeted. “As an industry, we stand united: when an insurer is unfairly targeted, the issue is much more serious as it adversely affects the interests of crores of citizens who depend on health insurance for financial protection and access to healthcare,” the council said.
 
Meanwhile, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance and Care Health Insurance are scheduled to meet AHPI officials on 28 August to find an amicable solution to the issue.
 
Reports also suggest that AHPI is looking to write to the Competition Commission of India (CCI) and the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) on the matter.

First Published: Aug 26 2025 | 6:52 PM IST

