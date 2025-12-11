Goa nightclub fire exposes EPFO's massive compliance failure: Officers

Officers of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) shot off a grave missive to the central government on Thursday, sounding an alarm over what they call a ‘systemic collapse’ in the retirement fund body’s compliance mechanism, following the December 7 fire at the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Goa that killed 25 people, including 20 employees.

In their communique to Union labour minister Mansukh Mandaviya and central PF commissioner Ramesh Krishnamurthi, the officers said the tragedy underscores ‘serious and widespread’ weaknesses in EPFO’s monitoring system and its ability to detect and act against such defaulting establishments.

“We have effectively created a free-for-all situation where there is no mechanism to systematically identify defaulting establishments on a periodic basis. In fact, if an establishment is currently complying under the EPF, it is solely due to its inherent law-abiding nature. [We] do not check if an establishment is complying or not, except if there is a specific complaint by an employee or an unfortunate industrial death,” the letter by the EPF Officers’ Association (EPFOA) reads.

Traditional inspection tools such as defaulter lists, routine inspections and showcause notices have been largely discontinued, the officers said, while the promised data-driven, technology-based systems have not materialised. The e-inspection platform launched in 2019 ‘remains a non-starter’, with no clarity on its effectiveness. “This motivates defaulters to continue to default, while it demotivates compliant employers, who must financially compete with such defaulters. Meanwhile, EPFO comes up with schemes from time to time that regularise earlier defaults at almost no cost to such defaulters,” the letter says. EPFOA alleges that the nightclub’s EPF-registered entity, M/s Being GS Hospitality Goa Arpora LLP, never deposited provident fund dues since its coverage, while a second PF code linked to the owners shows contributions for only three people — none of them among the deceased workers.