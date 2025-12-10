Govt bond yields rise 14 bps since RBI cut as last-move fears hit sentiment

Yields on the 10-year benchmark government bond hardened 14 basis points (bps) since the Reserve Bank of India’s 25 bps policy repo rate cut on Friday, as it was seen as the last one in this cycle.

Why did the 10-year yield breach the 6.60% mark this week?

On Wednesday, the 10-year bond yield inched up 4 bps to breach the psychologically crucial 6.60 per cent mark to settle at 6.63 per cent, as foreign investors unwound their positions in both government securities and the overnight indexed swap (OIS) market, dealers said.

Yields on the five-year and the 15-year sovereign paper hardened 15 bps each this week.

Why is the RBI’s latest cut being seen as the last in the cycle? The 25-basis-point policy repo rate cut by the RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee is widely seen as the last in this cycle, which has weighed on sentiment, dealers said. The rate-setting panel of the central bank cut the policy repo rate by 25 bps to 5.25 per cent on Friday, the lowest in over three years. The repo rate has been cut a total of 125 bps since February. What is driving the sell-off after the policy announcement? Market participants said major sell-offs by participants who had built large positions immediately after the policy announcement pushed yields higher during the current week.

“There was a major sell-off by participants who had taken large positions right after the policy announcement. The general sentiment in the G-Sec market is that, even though the RBI is set to infuse liquidity, supply pressures will persist, not just this year but even next year,” said a senior executive at a primary dealership. Along with the rate cut, the central bank has announced open market operations to purchase government securities to infuse liquidity. How are offshore flows and OIS positioning affecting the curve? Market participants said offshore traders have been unwinding positions in the OIS market to book profits ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s meeting. On Tuesday, selling was concentrated in the long end of the curve, while on Wednesday, activity shifted to the shorter end.

The five-year OIS rate rose by 2 bps to settle at 5.97 per cent on Wednesday. What concerns are traders flagging ahead of the OMO purchase auction? There was also apprehension around the upcoming OMO purchase auction on Thursday, with many participants uncertain about whether there would be sufficient bids for the securities on offer. Most of the papers are not profitable at current levels, and banks in particular were said to be unhappy with the securities allotted for the auction. This fuelled scepticism over whether the expected Rs 50,000-crore replenishment will materialise, dealers said. Stop-losses were also triggered on Wednesday, contributing to the sell-off and creating a cascading effect as one participant’s selling forced others to unwind positions.