Bank of India raises ₹2,500 crore in tier II bonds at 7.28% cut-off

State-owned Bank of India (BoI) on Wednesday raised Rs 2,500 crore through tier II bonds maturing in 10 years at a tight cut-off of 7.28 per cent. The bonds carry a call option at the end of the fifth year and every year thereafter. The bank had planned to raise Rs 2,500 crore, including a Rs 1,500-crore greenshoe option.

Additionally, state-owned Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) raised Rs 1,905 crore through bonds maturing in seven years at 6.98 per cent. HUDCO was in the market to raise Rs 2,500 crore.

Why were the issuances tightly priced, and what helped demand?

Market participants said both issuances were tightly priced and also benefited from PFC and SIDBI scrapping their planned Rs 11,500-crore bond offerings on Tuesday. As a result, investors readily absorbed the two long-tenor bonds. “Both BoI and HUDCO benefited from the withdrawal of the issuances yesterday (Tuesday),” said a dealer at a state-owned bank. “Pension funds were the major bidders who deployed their funds in today’s (Wednesday) issuances because yesterday's (Tuesday) issuances were withdrawn,” he added. How active have banks been in the bond market this year? Lately, several banks have tapped the domestic debt capital market to raise funds through tier II bonds. Banks were largely absent from the debt capital market for the first half of the financial year.

In October, State Bank of India (SBI) tapped the market to raise Rs 7,500 crore through tier II bonds at record levels of 6.93 per cent. Following this, in November, ICICI Bank raised Rs 3,945 crore through 15-year tier II bonds at a coupon rate of 7.40 per cent. The bank had previously tested the market in June by raising Rs 1,000 crore through tier II bonds maturing in 15 years at 7.45 per cent. What other bank bond issuances were seen in November? Meanwhile, Canara Bank, in November, raised Rs 3,500 crore through additional tier I (AT I) bonds at 7.55 per cent — marking the first AT I bond issuance by a bank in almost a year.