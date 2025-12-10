GST 2.0 pushes e-way bills to third-highest ever at 129.8 mn in November

The e-way bills — an electronic permit generated for the movement of goods worth more than Rs 50,000 under the GST framework — stood at 129.8 million in November, the third-highest monthly total so far. It grew by nearly 28 per cent year-on-year and 2.4 per cent sequentially from 126.85 million in October. It hit a record high in September at 132 million.

How does the spike in e-way bills link to broader growth and forecasts?

ALSO READ: Flying soon on IndiGo? Key FAQs on refunds, delays and flight checks The surge in goods movement mirrors broader macroeconomic momentum, with the economy expanding 8.2 per cent in the July-September quarter of FY26, the fastest pace in six quarters, compared with 5.6 per cent a year ago. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) recently raised its full-year FY26 GDP growth projection to 7.3 per cent from 6.8 per cent, while the Asian Development Bank has lifted its forecast to 7.2 per cent, citing strong domestic consumption supported by the rural economy and GST-related reforms.

Will higher e-way bill generation translate into stronger GST collections? Abhishek Jain, partner at KPMG, said that while there has been a broad-based increase in supplies at the macro level, it is still too early to predict whether this will translate into higher GST collections, especially in the backdrop of significant rate cuts. “From a broader economic standpoint, the trend points to a pickup in economic activity and supply-side momentum,” he added. What are experts saying about trade activity and consumption recovery? Stock momentum picked up in November, aided by festive-season demand, stronger-than-expected economic growth, and the impact of GST 2.0 reforms, according to Manoj Mishra, partner at Grant Thornton Bharat. Reflecting the pickup in trade activity, e-way bill generation rose 28 per cent year-on-year in November, reinforcing signs of a broad-based recovery in consumption and logistics movement, he added.