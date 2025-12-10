Home / Finance / News / GST 2.0 pushes e-way bills to third-highest ever at 129.8 mn in November

GST 2.0 pushes e-way bills to third-highest ever at 129.8 mn in November

E-way bill generation climbed to 129.8 million in November, the third-highest monthly total so far, rising 28 per cent year-on-year as trade activity strengthened and controls to curb misuse tightened

GST
GST(Photo: Shutterstock)
Monika Yadav New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 7:43 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
The e-way bills — an electronic permit generated for the movement of goods worth more than Rs 50,000 under the GST framework — stood at 129.8 million in November, the third-highest monthly total so far. It grew by nearly 28 per cent year-on-year and 2.4 per cent sequentially from 126.85 million in October. It hit a record high in September at 132 million.
 
How does the spike in e-way bills link to broader growth and forecasts?
 
The surge in goods movement mirrors broader macroeconomic momentum, with the economy expanding 8.2 per cent in the July-September quarter of FY26, the fastest pace in six quarters, compared with 5.6 per cent a year ago. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) recently raised its full-year FY26 GDP growth projection to 7.3 per cent from 6.8 per cent, while the Asian Development Bank has lifted its forecast to 7.2 per cent, citing strong domestic consumption supported by the rural economy and GST-related reforms. 
 
Will higher e-way bill generation translate into stronger GST collections?
 
Abhishek Jain, partner at KPMG, said that while there has been a broad-based increase in supplies at the macro level, it is still too early to predict whether this will translate into higher GST collections, especially in the backdrop of significant rate cuts. “From a broader economic standpoint, the trend points to a pickup in economic activity and supply-side momentum,” he added.
 
What are experts saying about trade activity and consumption recovery?
 
Stock momentum picked up in November, aided by festive-season demand, stronger-than-expected economic growth, and the impact of GST 2.0 reforms, according to Manoj Mishra, partner at Grant Thornton Bharat. Reflecting the pickup in trade activity, e-way bill generation rose 28 per cent year-on-year in November, reinforcing signs of a broad-based recovery in consumption and logistics movement, he added.
 
What corrective steps has the government taken in the e-way bill system?
 
In addition, the government has acknowledged earlier systemic deficiencies in the e-way bill system flagged by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India, and said corrective measures have now been put in place. In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said issues such as “generation of multiple e-way bills for the same invoice, e-way bills by non-filers, and e-way bill generation by cancelled GSTINs” had been noted.
 
He added that the system now “does not permit the use of the same document number with the same date for generating more than one e-way bill”, blocks e-way bill generation for taxpayers who have not filed their previous three returns, and does not allow bills to be generated against cancelled GSTINs.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bank of India raises ₹2,500 crore in tier II bonds at 7.28% cut-off

Govt bond yields rise 14 bps since RBI cut as last-move fears hit sentiment

NBFC vehicle-loan AUM to grow 16-17% a year; reach ₹11 trillion by FY27

Days after rate cut, RBI Governor Malhotra prods bank CEOs to lower costs

Premium

NSFI for relook at BC payouts, use network for cross-selling

Topics :GST2.0finance sectorIndian Economy

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 7:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story