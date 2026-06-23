Gold loans increasingly used for short-term liquidity needs: Experian India

The tenure profile of gold loans shows a clear downward trend across lender categories, indicating growing use of the product for working capital and immediate funding needs rather than as a long-tenure credit facility, according to a report by Experian India. The share of gold loans with a tenure of less than three months rose to 47 per cent in Q3FY26 from 32 per cent a year earlier, while the average tenure of loans originated by non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) declined to 5.1 months from 6.4 months over the same period.