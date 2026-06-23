RBI aligns prudential norms for UPI-linked credit lines with base loans

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday said that pre-sanctioned credit lines offered through the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and other payment-linked credit facilities will be subject to the same prudential norms as the underlying credit product, irrespective of the delivery mode.

“Notwithstanding the mode or channel of credit delivery or the type of payment instrument and/or underlying technology used for its disbursement, the prudential treatment of an underlying credit facility, including pre-sanctioned credit lines meant for payment transactions through UPI, shall be solely determined by the nature of the underlying credit facility, governed in terms of the applicable prudential norms,” the RBI said.