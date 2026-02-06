Govt bond yields harden as rate cut cycle nears end, no OMO announcement

Government bond yields hardened following the Monetary Policy meeting outcome due to the absence of any announcement on additional liquidity measures and a higher-than-expected cut-off in longer-duration papers at the weekly auction. Additionally, the rate cut cycle is seen as nearing its end amid steady growth and gradually firming inflation, which further pushed yields higher.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond hardened by 6 basis points to settle at 6.71 per cent.

“A section of the market was expecting an OMO announcement, and with growth seen holding up and inflation inching up, the rate cut cycle is now seen to be over. The cut-off on longer-duration paper was higher,” said a dealer at a primary dealership. “There could be some buying at 6.75 per cent (yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond),” he added.

The cut-off yield on the 2065 paper was set at 6.49 per cent, against the market expectation of 6.47 per cent. Government bond yields remain elevated due to the higher-than-expected gross borrowing plan for the upcoming financial year. On elevated borrowing, Deputy Governor T Rabi Sankar said during the post-monetary policy press conference that the RBI plans to conduct Rs 2.5 trillion worth of switch auctions in order to manage the high gross supply in the upcoming financial year. He said the RBI will also conduct buyback auctions; however, the amount has not yet been decided. Net liquidity in the banking system was in a surplus of Rs 2.11 trillion on Thursday, the latest data from the RBI showed. Consequently, the overnight weighted average call rate was at 5.06 per cent, and the tri-party repo rate was at 4.33 per cent on Friday.

While government bond yields continue to harden despite the RBI’s liquidity infusion due to supply pressure, the overnight weighted average call rate and TREPs rate have declined by 50 basis points and 28 basis points, respectively, so far in 2026. Sanjay Malhotra, governor, RBI, said during the post-monetary policy press conference that it is the RBI’s duty to ensure ample and sufficient liquidity to meet the productive needs of the economy. He said the objective is to ensure effective monetary policy transmission across all segments—not only overnight and money markets, but also government securities, corporate bond markets and the broader credit markets. All liquidity-related actions are therefore guided by these overarching considerations.