RBI allowing direct bank lending to REITs may speed up asset expansion

Banks were earlier restricted from lending directly to REITs, with the trusts having to borrow through their special purpose vehicles (SPVs) or rely on issuing bonds and raising equity in the capital markets. “With greater financial flexibility and access to long-term capital, REITs will be better positioned to support portfolio expansion and contribute to the formalisation and institutionalisation of India’s commercial real estate sector,” the India REITs Association (IRA) said. The association added that direct access to bank lending provides REITs with a stable, long-term source of funding, expanding the avenues of fundraising for these instruments.

REITs are investment vehicles that own or operate income-generating real estate, enabling investors to earn a share of the income produced without directly purchasing properties.

Industry executives note that REITs raise debt by issuing securities subscribed to by mutual funds and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs). But since these investors typically prefer instruments with a three- to five-year tenor, securing long-term funding remains a challenge. With bank lending now available, experts said REITs may now have a diversified funding base, making them less vulnerable to capital market volatility.

“By having an array of bank lending options and the capital markets to fund their businesses and strategic objectives, REITs are poised to deliver greater growth and, ultimately, better returns to unitholders,” said Amit Shetty, chief executive officer of Embassy REIT.