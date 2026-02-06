FAST–DS: Pay fee and gain immunity from harsher Black Money Act

FAST–DS allows disclosure of undisclosed foreign assets such as overseas immovable property or investments held directly or as a beneficial owner, where the source of investment is unexplained or unsatisfactorily explained. “It also covers undisclosed foreign income from overseas sources that was chargeable to tax but not reported, including interest, dividends, or rental income,” says Raote.

For cases where the combined value of undisclosed income and assets is up to Rs 1 crore, the payable amount includes 30 per cent tax on the asset value as of March 31, 2026, 30 per cent tax on the undisclosed income, and a penalty equal to 100 per cent of the tax computed. “In contrast, a flat fee of Rs 1 lakh applies to undisclosed foreign assets up to Rs 5 crore if they were acquired during non-resident status or funded from income already taxed in India but not disclosed after becoming a resident,” says Raote.