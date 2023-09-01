Home / Finance / News / Govt invites bids for asset valuer for IDBI Bank to sell majority stake

Govt invites bids for asset valuer for IDBI Bank to sell majority stake

The Indian government has invited bids to appoint an asset valuer for IDBI Bank as it seeks to sell a majority stake of the lender

Reuters NEW DELHI
The asset valuer will have to conduct a valuation of the lender's assets, and provide assistance in the sale process of IDBI Bank, according to a government document.

Last Updated : Sep 01 2023 | 9:33 PM IST
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - The Indian government has invited bids to appoint an asset valuer for IDBI Bank as it seeks to sell a majority stake of the lender.

The asset valuer will have to conduct a valuation of the lender's assets, and provide assistance in the sale process of IDBI Bank, according to a government document.

Bids will have to be submitted by Oct. 9.

India is looking to offload its 30.48% stake in IDBI Bank, while Life Insurance Corp (LIC) of India will sell a 30.24% shareholding. Presently, the Indian government and LIC collectively own about 95% in IDBI Bank.

 

(Reporting by Nikunj Ohri, Editing by Louise Heavens)

Topics :IDBI Bankasset valuation

First Published: Sep 01 2023 | 9:33 PM IST

