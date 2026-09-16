Govt likely to extend key export incentive programme for five years

The Commerce Ministry has sought a five-year extension of the Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (RoDTEP) Scheme for exporters, an official said on Wednesday.

The scheme will end on September 30.

The official said the ministry is in discussion with the Department of Expenditure on the issue.

The scheme, launched in 2021, provides for a refund of taxes, duties and levies that are incurred by exporters in the process of manufacturing and distribution of goods, and not being reimbursed under any other mechanism at the Centre, state or local level.

Refunds under the scheme range from 0.3 per cent to 3.9 per cent.