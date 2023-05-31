Govt receives Rs 20,97,368 crore tax revenue in FY23, reveals data



Out of the total revenue, Rs 20,97,368 crore is tax revenue (net to Centre), Rs 2,86,151 crore is non-tax revenue, and Rs 72,187 crore is Non-Debt Capital Receipt. According to a PIB release, the government received Rs 24,55,706 crore (101 per cent of the corresponding RE 2022-2023 total revenue) during 2022-2023.



The release also stated that Rs 9,48,406 crore has been transferred to state governments as devolution of share of taxes by the government of India up to this period which is ₹50,015 crores higher than the previous year. The non-debt capital receipt comprises loan recovery (Rs 26,152 crore) and Miscellaneous Capital receipts (Rs 46,035 crore).

The total expenditure incurred by the government is Rs 41,88,837 crore, which is 100 per cent of the corresponding RE 22-23. Out of the total expenditure, Rs 3,452,518 crore is in Revenue Account and Rs 7,36,319 crore is in Capital Account. Out of the Total Revenue Expenditure, Rs 9,28,424 crore is on account of Interest Payments and Rs 5,30,959 crore is on account of Major Subsidies.