Home / Finance / News / Govt receives Rs 20,97,368 crore tax revenue in FY23, reveals data

Govt receives Rs 20,97,368 crore tax revenue in FY23, reveals data

Out of the total revenue, Rs 20,97,368 crore is tax revenue (net to Centre), Rs 2,86,151 crore is non-tax revenue, and Rs 72,187 crore is Non-Debt Capital Receipt

BS Web Team New Delhi
Govt receives Rs 20,97,368 crore tax revenue in FY23, reveals data

1 min read Last Updated : May 31 2023 | 4:46 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

According to a PIB release, the government received Rs 24,55,706 crore (101 per cent of the corresponding RE 2022-2023 total revenue) during 2022-2023. 
Out of the total revenue, Rs 20,97,368 crore is tax revenue (net to Centre), Rs 2,86,151 crore is non-tax revenue, and Rs 72,187 crore is Non-Debt Capital Receipt. 

The non-debt capital receipt comprises loan recovery (Rs 26,152 crore) and Miscellaneous Capital receipts (Rs 46,035 crore). 
The release also stated that Rs 9,48,406 crore has been transferred to state governments as devolution of share of taxes by the government of India up to this period which is ₹50,015 crores higher than the previous year.

The total expenditure incurred by the government is Rs 41,88,837 crore, which is 100 per cent of the corresponding RE 22-23. Out of the total expenditure, Rs 3,452,518 crore is in Revenue Account and Rs 7,36,319 crore is in Capital Account. Out of the Total Revenue Expenditure, Rs 9,28,424 crore is on account of Interest Payments and Rs 5,30,959 crore is on account of Major Subsidies. 

Also Read

Haven't checked your old Gmail account in a while? Google may delete it

Budget 2023: Income tax slabs changed under new tax regime. Details here

Old income tax regime vs new income tax regime: Which one is better?

Tax sops, Capex push, Adani rout: Why Sensex swayed 2,000pts on Budget day?

CBDT to hold high-level meeting to review revenue collection of FY23

BOB Financial opens up its entire RuPay Credit Card base for linking on UPI

RBI mulls lightweight payments & settlements for smooth ops during calamity

ITR filing: Online ITR2 form for FY2022-23 (AY 2023-24) available

High staff attrition a significant operational risk to banks: RBI Dy Guv

Stringent rules for education loans turn parents towards gold loans

Topics :Tax Revenuegovernment of Indianon tax revenueBS Web Reports

First Published: May 31 2023 | 5:06 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story