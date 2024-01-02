Home / Finance / News / Lower duty for electric vehicles in UK FTA inevitable: Govt to automakers

Lower duty for electric vehicles in UK FTA inevitable: Govt to automakers

The domestic manufacturers have opposed import duty cuts on EVs, considering that it is a sunrise industry. India has been pushing for duty reduction in a phased manner

Premium
Shreya Nandi New Delhi

3 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2024 | 11:31 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

The government has made it clear to domestic automakers that allowing greater market access through concessional duty for electric vehicles (EVs) will be inevitable under the proposed free-trade agreement (FTA) between India and the United Kingdom (UK).

However, to give comfort to the industry, the government will make sure that opening up of the market takes place in a calibrated manner, taking the industry’s ‘concerns’ into account.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The domestic manufacturers have opposed import duty cuts on EVs, considering that it is a sunrise industry. India has been pushing for duty reduction in a phased manner. 
 
“We understand that the EV industry is at a nascent stage at the moment. We are looking for a calibrated, safe way to open up the market and will take into account their concerns,” a person aware of the matter told Business Standard.
 
“The industry may need five, 10 or 15 years’ time, which should be enough (to protect and allow them to grow). If the government allows import of a limited number of vehicles (on a concessional duty), they shouldn’t feel threatened. The industry will have to understand this,” the person cited above said.
 
In India, the import tariff for EVs has been steep. Fully-assembled electric cars priced above $40,000 (Rs 34 lakh) attract 100 per cent import duty, while those below $40,000 see a 70 per cent charge.
 
The rationale behind the high tariff has been to protect the domestic EV industry and to also push domestic manufacturing in this segment.
 
Greater market access for EVs has become one of the key areas of disagreement between India and the UK towards finalising the deal.
 
Reaching a common ground on the matter will be crucial for both nations, since the window for a trade deal is fast shrinking. This is owing to the general elections expected over the next three-four months.
 
India has proposed a duty reduction to 85 per cent from 100 per cent for electric cars priced above $85,000. The UK has asked for a reduction in duties for all EVs in the range of 15-20 per cent. But the Indian industry has been against major duty cuts.
 
“When we talk about becoming a developed country by 2047, time has come to feel confident in certain sectors and open up. That has been the mantra all across the globe. 
 
The time has come to take the plunge from protectionism,” the person said.

Calibrated move

 Indian industry has been opposing major duty cuts in EVs
 The government said it will take industry’s ‘concerns’ into account
 India is pushing for concessional duty under the FTA in a calibrated manner, which shouldn’t threaten the industry
 Next round of negotiations expected this month 

Also Read

Economies of scale to take electric-bus penetration above 70% by 2030

Eye on free-trade agreement, India seeks Eurasian bloc trade data

Tresa Motors unveils first electric truck Model V0.1 for global market

India charges ahead on the global electric vehicle map, shows Gartner data

Requirements for a UK work visa might get easier for Indians. Here is why

Customers' complaints against credit information companies increasing: RBI

Private life insurance companies paid more benefits than LIC in FY23

Reserve Bank of India seeks to lower NNPA of banks for paying dividends

Comply with higher UPI transfer limit by Jan 10, NPCI directs members

Q3 FY24 report card: Bank CASA continues to remain under pressure

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :free trade agreementIndia UKElectric Vehicles

First Published: Jan 02 2024 | 11:16 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story