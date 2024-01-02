NPCI directs members to comply with RBI's UPI transaction limit decision

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has directed members to comply, by January 10, with the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) decision to increase the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transaction limit to Rs 5 lakh for hospitals and educational services.

To ensure compliance with the enhancement, NPCI has asked banks, payment service providers (PSPs), and UPI applications to ensure transaction limits are raised for the aforementioned merchant categories.

“It is a move in the right direction as within these sectors, the average ticket size has gone up. So it's a good move to increase the limits. We don't see much of a challenge to go live with it by the 10th of this month,” Vishwas Patel, Joint Managing Director, Infibeam Avenues, said.

PhonePe said: "We are on track to roll out the required changes for our users as per the prescribed timelines."

Meanwhile, NPCI said the enhanced limit, from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh, will only be applicable to ‘verified merchants’.

“Members (PSPs & Banks), UPI apps, merchants, and other payment providers are requested to take note of the enhancement, undertake requisite changes. Members are requested to ensure compliance with the same by 10th January 2024,” NPCI said in a circular.

Merchants will have to ensure UPI as a payment mode is enabled with increased limits. Acquiring entities will be responsible for adding merchants to the verified list after due diligence.

"Here, the due diligence is to be done by the merchant acquirer and not by PhonePe in its role as a Third-Party Application Provider (TPAP). That said, since we also play the role of an acquirer, we have our own internal due diligence process to ensure conformance with the regulatory requirements," PhonePe said in response to queries sent by Business Standard.

Patel explained that another feature of due diligence would be to ensure the enhanced transaction limit is applied to appropriate categories.

“Due diligence would also mean that this new system is not misused in the sense that hotels cannot claim to be hospitals. Companies need to ensure care in that regard,” he added.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) last month announced the increase in Unified Payments Interface (UPI) payment limit for hospitals and educational services.

The limit for a UPI transaction was previously capped at Rs 1 lakh except in a few categories like capital markets and collections, which include credit card payments, loan repayments, and insurance, among others, where the transaction limit is capped at Rs 2 lakh.

Meanwhile, NPCI has kick-started the process to deploy ‘UPI Tap and Pay’ across digital payment providers after the apex body released details on the feature’s rollout.

Members can go live with the UPI Tap and Pay functionality by January 31, 2024, NPCI said in a circular.

UPI transactions touched a new high in December by clocking Rs 18.23 trillion in value and 12.02 billion in volume, rising 5 per cent and 7 per cent in those terms from November.

UPI numbers in 2023 touched a new high with cumulative volume at 117.6 billion and value at Rs 183 trillion, up 59 per cent and 45 per cent compared to 2022.

The previous monthly peak in value was in November 2023 when 11.24 billion transactions worth Rs 17.4 trillion were made. UPI transactions in December grew 54 per cent in volume and 42 per cent in value compared to the same month in 2022.