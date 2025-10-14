Home / Finance / News / GST reform drives record surge in Policybazaar's insurance traffic

GST reform drives record surge in Policybazaar's insurance traffic

Policybazaar sees highest-ever health and term insurance traffic after GST exemption on premiums, with demand rising up to 2.5x since the policy rollout

GST
GST
BS Reporter Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 8:59 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The implementation of nil Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates on individual health and life insurance premiums has led to the highest-ever traffic for health and term insurance on Policybazaar’s platform, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.
 
According to the company, the current average demand surge from the pre-GST baseline (until September 2025) has surpassed the last spike seen during the pandemic years. This highlights the immediate impact that the policy change has had on pure protection segments.
 
“While term insurance has recorded a historic 2.5x surge after the no-GST rule implementation, health insurance has clocked a phenomenal 2.2x increase in demand. The spike thereafter has sustained momentum, with health insurance demand up 1.7x and term insurance up 1.8x on the platform,” the statement said.
 
GST waiver converts latent demand into active interest: PB Fintech
 
Sarbvir Singh, Joint Group CEO, PB Fintech, said, “The biggest win for us and the industry is that this announcement has successfully converted latent demand into active interest.  In India, where financial shocks can wipe out years of savings, this timely move promises to strengthen the resilience of households.”

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Growth rate of digital loans moderates in Q1FY26, says FACE report

NBFC-MFIs' bad loans seen falling to 3.6% by March 2026: CareEdge

NPCI says same-day cheque clearing stabilised; unions seek RBI help

Premium

Govt working on mechanism to allow refund of ITC on capital goods

Centre extends tenure of 16th Finance Commission till November 30

Topics :PolicybazaarGST RevampHealth Insurance

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 8:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story