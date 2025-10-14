NBFC-MFIs' bad loans seen falling to 3.6% by March 2026: CareEdge

The gross non-performing assets (NPAs) of non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) working as microfinance institutions (MFIs) is expected to decline to 3.6 per cent by March 2026, from 5.4 per cent a year ago, largely on account of incremental writeoffs, according to rating agency CareEdge.

While the microfinance sector remains a critical component of financial inclusion, it has faced headwinds that are impacting its growth, asset quality, and profitability. In terms of asset quality, overall stress for MFIs is expected at 30 per cent of its March 2024 loan book by the end of FY26.

In a statement, CareEdge Ratings said it expected the credit costs to remain elevated in FY26 as well, although it should be lower than the credit cost witnessed by MFIs in FY25. The rising stress on the book made NBFC-MFIs to tighten lending standards and go slow on loan disbursals.