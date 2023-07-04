Home / Finance / News / HSBC chases wealthy clients in India with private banking business launch

HSBC chases wealthy clients in India with private banking business launch

HSBC said on Tuesday it would target business with India's wealthy as it launched its global private banking business in the country

Reuters LONDON
Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2023 | 3:52 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

HSBC said on Tuesday it would target business with India's wealthy as it launched its global private banking business in the country.

Europe's largest bank said the new unit was aimed at 'high-net-worth' and 'ultra-high-net-worth' clients in India with investable assets of more than $2 million.

HSBC is pursuing a strategy of further expansion in Asia - which generates the bulk of its profit - and in high margin services including wealth management, as it sheds under-performing consumer businesses in other parts of the world.

The bank has been rolling out its global private banking arm in various countries in recent years, including in Thailand in 2021 and in Mexico, UAE, and various cities in China in 2022.

HSBC is in talks to recruit a team of senior Middle East wealth managers from stricken rival Credit Suisse as part of its efforts globally to bulk up in private banking, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

 

(Reporting by Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru and Iain Withers in London; editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil and Jason Neely)

Also Read

HSBC planning to add 30 private bankers in fresh India wealth push

Canara HSBC Life Insurance posts 9-fold jump in profit at Rs 91 cr in FY23

As China battles crises, HSBC bets big on India's $400 bn pile of wealth

Entrepreneurs create wealth; it is time to celebrate their spirit

HSBC's profit jumped by $1.5 billon from acquisition of SVB's UK arm

Rupee up 4 paise at 81.87 against dollar on bullish trend in domestic mkt

Indian rupee may inch up; RBI remains in way of large appreciation

Don't dodge lender if default is imminent; request for loan recast instead

76% of Rs 2,000 banknotes returned to banks since May 19; 87% as deposits

IIFL Finance raised $175 million in June from HSBC, Union Bank and BoB

Topics :HSBCBanking sectorfinance sector

First Published: Jul 04 2023 | 3:52 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story