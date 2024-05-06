India and Ghana agree to operationalise UPI link within six months

India and Ghana have agreed to work 'expeditiously' towards the operationalisation of India’s instant payment system, the Unified Payment Interface (UPI), on Ghana Interbank Payment and Settlement Systems (GHIPSS) within six months.



The discussion was part of the Joint Trade Committee (JTC) meeting held during 2-3 May. A seven-member delegation from India met their Ghanaian counterparts in Accra.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The development comes against the backdrop of UPI rapidly gaining momentum, particularly over the last five to six years. As a result, UPI is now available in countries such as Sri Lanka, the United Arab Emirates, and Nepal, among other nations.

India and Ghana also discussed the potential of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on digital transformation solutions and a local currency settlement system. They also deliberated on the opportunities offered by the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), the commerce department said on Monday.

Both sides identified several focus areas to enhance bilateral trade and mutually beneficial investment, including cooperation in pharmaceuticals, healthcare, information and communication technology, agriculture and food processing, renewable energy, the power sector, the digital economy and infrastructure, critical minerals, textiles, and garments, among others.

A business delegation led by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) also accompanied the official delegation with representatives from various sectors. "The delegation, including representatives of business, also met the secretary general, AfCFTA, and his team of officials, where areas of cooperation—including signing an MoU, setting standards, investments, participation in trade events in India, and increasing the depth of engagement between India and AfCFTA—were discussed,” an official statement said.

Bilateral trade between India and Ghana stood at $2.87 billion in 2022-23. India is also the third-largest investor in Ghana. These investments span diverse sectors, encompassing pharmaceuticals, construction, manufacturing, trade services, agriculture, and tourism, among others.