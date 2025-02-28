Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

India and Japan renew $75 billion bilateral currency swap agreement

The Bilateral Swap Arrangement (BSA) is a two-way arrangement where both authorities can swap their local currencies in exchange for the US dollar

(Photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2025 | 5:40 PM IST
India and Japan have renewed the $75 billion bilateral currencies swap agreement, the Reserve Bank said in a statement on Friday.

The Bilateral Swap Arrangement (BSA) is a two-way arrangement where both authorities can swap their local currencies in exchange for the US dollar.

The Bank of Japan, acting as agent for the Minister of Finance of Japan, and the Reserve Bank of India signed the Second Amendment and Restatement Agreement of the BSA, the central bank said. 

The renewed BSA is effective Friday (February 28, 2025).

The size of the BSA remains unchanged -- up to 75 billion US dollars, the RBI said.

It further said that Japan and India believe that the BSA, which aims to strengthen and complement other financial safety nets, will further deepen financial cooperation between the two countries and contribute to regional and global financial stability. 

First Published: Feb 28 2025 | 5:40 PM IST

