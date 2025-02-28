Friday, February 28, 2025 | 05:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Forex reserves rise to two-month high of $640.48 billion, shows RBI data

Forex reserves rise to two-month high of $640.48 billion, shows RBI data

Changes in foreign currency assets are caused by the central bank's intervention in the forex market as well as the appreciation or depreciation of foreign assets held in the reserves

foreign currency dollar

Representative Picture

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2025 | 5:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's foreign exchange reserves rose to a two-month high of $640.48 billion as of February 21, data released by the central bank on Friday showed. 
The reserves rose by $4.76 billion in the reported week. 
They had fallen by $2.54 billion in the prior week, the most in a month. 
Changes in foreign currency assets are caused by the central bank's intervention in the forex market as well as the appreciation or depreciation of foreign assets held in the reserves. 
The rupee, like its Asian peers, has been volatile amid uncertainty surrounding U.S. trade tariffs but periodic intervention by the central bank has helped cap large-scale losses in the domestic unit. 
 

Also Read

The rupee on Friday depreciated to a new intraday low of Rs 83.76 against the US dollar during the day because selling in equities and domestic demand for the dollar from importers offset the gains from the weaker greenback, said dealers.

RBI conducts forex swap worth $10 billion to inject long-term liquidity

PremiumUS dollar indian rupee

Weighted moves: RBI's shock therapy restores stability to the forex market

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI's forex forward book climbed to near 4-year high on rupee angst

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Banks, importers seen lapping up India central bank's $5 billion FX swap

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, Economy

Rupee rises 18 paise to 86.26 against US dollar in early trade today

In the week to which the reserves data pertains, the rupee advanced 0.1% week-on-week, broadly benefiting from a weaker dollar.
The domestic unit ended at 87.4950 per dollar on Friday. It fell 1% in February, and had slipped to an all-time low of 87.95 during the month. 
Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund.

More From This Section

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on Tuesday incorporated Bharat Interface for Money (BHIM) as a wholly-owned subsidiary, hiving it off into a new entity known as NPCI-BHIM Services Ltd (NBSL).

16% of card spends happen on RuPay, half of it on credit via UPI: NPCI

Bonds

Sebi launches centralised database portal Bond Central for corporate bonds

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI relaxing risk weights to release Rs 40,000 cr capital for banks

PremiumConfederation of Indian Industry (CII)

CII's legal committee pushes for appellate body for financial sector

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, Economy

Rupee falls 19 paise to 87.37 against US dollar during early trade

Topics : Forex Forex reserves RBI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 28 2025 | 5:18 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEBusiness Standard Manthan LIVEStocks To WatchStock Market CrashAFG vs AUS Playing 11Latest News LIVEGold Silver Price TodayGATE 2025 Answer KeyMarathi Bhasha Gaurav Diwas 2025Nothing Phone 3a Series Software Support
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon