Home / Finance / News / India's growth at 6.5% allows scope for policy easing: RBI Dy Guv Gupta

India's growth at 6.5% allows scope for policy easing: RBI Dy Guv Gupta

At Business Standard's BFSI Summit 2025, RBI Deputy Governor Poonam Gupta said India's strong growth outlook leaves scope for monetary policy easing while fiscal policy remains conducive for expansion

Poonam Gupta, RBI's Deputy Governor
In her keynote address, Gupta highlighted the economic and financial resilience of emerging markets, particularly India, referencing her observations from the recent IMF annual meetings | Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar
Swati Gandhi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 2:28 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Deputy Governor Poonam Gupta on Wednesday said that India is growing steadily at 6.5 per cent, with a forecast of 6.8 per cent for the year. However, she added that this is not India’s destination yet, and there remains room for monetary policy easing.
 
Gupta made these remarks at Business Standard’s BFSI Summit 2025 during a fireside chat with Business Standard Editorial Director A K Bhattacharya. She noted that economic growth is the result of multiple factors, including fiscal and monetary policies, structural reforms, entrepreneurship, the availability of key inputs, and domestic demand.
 

Role of monetary policy in supporting growth

 
According to Gupta, monetary policy serves two key roles. The first is to support structural growth by maintaining interest rates at levels appropriate for long-term stability, and the second is to aid cyclical growth when needed.
 
“After that, it is a combination of different factors that make growth possible,” she added.
 

Fiscal policy remains conducive for growth

 
Commenting on fiscal policy, Gupta said it has remained supportive of growth through a better tax system, an increasing focus on capital expenditure over revenue spending, and improved fiscal transparency.
 
She noted that the government’s shift towards productive spending and its emphasis on strong fiscal narratives and transparent budget outcomes have been crucial for sustaining growth momentum.
 
According to her, both fiscal and monetary policies are mindful of their complementary roles in driving balanced growth.
 

Low inflation and its impact on the economy

 
Breaking down inflation into three components—food prices, core inflation, and precious metals—Gupta said these drivers are currently on very different trajectories.
 
“The current deceleration in inflation is mostly, if not fully, driven by food price inflation, which is in a deflationary territory and will likely auto-correct,” she said.
 
She added that core inflation, excluding precious metals, has remained range-bound this year, while the price of precious metals continues to influence overall inflation.
 
“When you have three different drivers of inflation contributing to it, there cannot be a single narrative. A single narrative can only be around the inflation trajectory over the medium to long term,” Gupta explained.
 

India’s resilience in a complex global environment

 
In her keynote address, Gupta highlighted the economic and financial resilience of emerging markets, particularly India, referencing her observations from the recent International Monetary Fund (IMF) annual meetings.
 
She pointed out two contrasting trends discussed at the meetings — the persistence of global policy uncertainty and the unexpected resilience of economies worldwide. “The IMF has even upgraded its global growth forecast,” she said.
 
Gupta noted that while some trade relations may be rebuilt, the era of hyper-globalisation is unlikely to return soon, posing a major structural challenge for emerging markets.
 

Manufacturing challenges and growth outlook

 
Discussing India’s manufacturing potential, Gupta said its growth appears constrained by slowing global trade and the dominance of established international players that are difficult to displace.
 
“The potential of the manufacturing sector seems to have become limited, both due to stalling global trade and because large players continue to dominate markets, making it difficult to displace them through productivity gains,” she said.
 
Gupta added that India’s near-term growth outlook remains strong. After expanding by a better-than-expected 7.8 per cent in the first quarter of the fiscal year, high-frequency indicators suggest that the second quarter will also show robust performance.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Overhaul of GST processes in works for easier compliance, faster refunds

Pre-Budget meeting: Ficci seeks faster resolution of tax disputes

Credit card spends hit record ₹2.2 trillion in September on festive boom

CBI finds fund diversion via shell firms in Yes Bank-Anil Ambani Group case

Rupee weakens due to persistent demand for dollar among importers

Topics :Reserve Bank of IndiaBusiness Standard BFSI SummitBFSImonetary policyBS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 2:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story