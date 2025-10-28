Home / Finance / News / Ficci seeks faster tax appeal disposal, TDS rationalisation before Budget

Ficci seeks faster tax appeal disposal, TDS rationalisation before Budget

Industry body calls for clearing ₹18 trillion in pending tax appeals, TDS rationalisation and tax neutrality for fast-track demergers ahead of Union Budget 2026

MCA, SEBI, unclaimed shares, unclaimed dividends, Investor Education and Protection Fund, IEPF, shareholder identification, transmission process, Deepti Gaur, capital market reforms, FICCI conference, share transfer framework
Ficci has urged the Finance Ministry to clear ₹18 trillion worth of pending tax appeals, simplify TDS rules, and grant tax neutrality for fast-track demergers ahead of Budget 2026–27.
Monika Yadav New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 8:53 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (Ficci) has sought urgent steps to clear the huge backlog of income-tax appeals, simplify tax deducted at source (TDS) compliance, and ensure tax neutrality for fast-track demergers, during its consultation with Revenue Secretary Arvind Shrivastava ahead of the Union Budget 2026-27.
 
Ficci told the finance ministry that nearly 5.4 lakh appeals involving ₹18.16 trillion are pending before Commissioners of Income Tax (Appeals) [CIT(A)], a situation that undermines the intent of the faceless appeals mechanism introduced in 2021. The chamber urged the government to set time-bound disposal targets, fill 40 per cent vacancies at the CIT(A) level, and adopt a dual-track system to fast-track simple or low-value cases while allowing detailed scrutiny for complex ones. It also suggested automatic approval of virtual hearings within two weeks and refund or stay of demand where appeals remain pending for over two years without taxpayer fault.
 
To ease working capital pressure, Ficci recommended rationalising the stay of demand rules. It pointed out that despite the Central Board of Directors Taxes’ (CBDT’s) circular capping the pre-deposit at 20 per cent, refunds are often adjusted by the Central Processing Centre (CPC) even against stayed demands. The chamber proposed real-time integration between assessing officers and the CPC to prevent such mismatches, and allowing taxpayers to provide bank guarantees or indemnities in lieu of cash deposits.
 
The industry body also pressed for tax neutrality for fast-track demergers under Section 233 of the Companies Act, 2013, arguing that denying such treatment defeats the government’s ease of doing business objectives and clogs the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) with small intra-group cases. "... The government should reconsider its views and include reference to Section 233 of the Companies Act 2013 in Section 2(35) of the Income-Tax Act (ITA) 2025 to provide tax neutrality to fast-track demergers," Ficci said in its recommendation.
 
On TDS, Ficci said the current structure — with 37 separate provisions ranging from 0.1 per cent to 30 per cent — adds unnecessary compliance burden. It proposed reducing them to three broad rate slabs and exempting B2B (Business-to-Business) payments already covered under goods and services tax (GST).
 
Among other key recommendations, Ficci urged the government to clarify that foreign original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) storing components in India for just-in-time manufacturing should not be treated as having a business connection as many foreign OEMs remain hesitant to deploy their most-advanced machinery and technology in India. It also requested to restore the existing transfer pricing definition of “Associated Enterprise” in the new ITA 2025 to avoid fresh litigations.
 
On the Customs side, it sought additional Customs Authority for Advance Rulings offices in the South and East of India, and a centralised digital repository for trade notices to improve transparency.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

CBI finds fund diversion via shell firms in Yes Bank-Anil Ambani Group case

Rupee weakens due to persistent demand for dollar among importers

Need to promote wider use of digital solutions: RBI Deputy Governor

Jio Payments Bank updates its website domain as per RBI guidelines

Govt plans to hike foreign investment cap in PSBs to 49%, says report

Topics :FICCIUnion Budgettax reformsNCLTFinance Ministrytax

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 7:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story