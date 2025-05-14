India's outward FDI nearly doubles to $6.8 bn in April 2025: RBI data

India’s outward foreign direct investment (FDI) commitments almost doubled to $ 6.8 billion in April 2025, up from $ 3.58 billion the same month last year. Sequentially, they rose from $ 5.9 billion in March 2025, according to data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Outbound FDI, expressed as a financial commitment, has three components. They are equity, loans, and guarantees. Equity commitments rose multi-fold to $ 2.72 billion in April, compared to $ 740 million in April 2024 and marginally from $ 2.53 billion in March 2025.

Loan commitments increased more than three-fold to $ 1.16 billion in April 2025, up from $ 687.33 million in April 2024.

They were lower than the $ 2.12 billion committed in March 2025.