India Ratings downgrades WAPCOS loans on stretched working capital

India Ratings has cut WAPCOS's bank loan rating from A- to BBB citing a stretched working capital cycle, reliance on debt and audit concerns, even as its order book remains strong

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2025 | 7:19 PM IST
India Ratings has downgraded the bank loan facilities of WAPCOS Ltd, a central public sector unit, from “A-” to “BBB” on account of an elongated working capital cycle and the possibility of using debt to meet temporary cash-flow mismatches.
 
The downgrade also factors in the government’s decision to relieve the chairman and managing director of his responsibilities following reports of suspected misconduct in the company’s operations. WAPCOS is a technology-driven consultancy and engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) organisation in the water, power and infrastructure sectors.
 
In a statement, the rating agency said the downgrade and negative outlook reflect WAPCOS’s continued elongated working capital cycle in FY25. It expects the cycle to remain stretched in FY26 and FY27, as project execution continues to be largely moderate despite a sizeable order book. 
 
During FY26–FY27, the company is likely to rely on debt to manage any temporary cash-flow mismatches that may arise due to the order mix and execution stages, it added.
 
India Ratings said it draws comfort from WAPCOS’s strong parentage, with the entity being 100 per cent government-owned, ensuring strategic importance, policy support and a robust order book. The company’s credit metrics remain comfortable.
 
The figures for FY25 are provisional. During the audit of FY24 financial statements, auditors highlighted uncertainty regarding the completeness and accuracy of reported trade receivables and payables. The concerns arose from inconsistencies in the underlying data and limitations in reconciliation processes, which may have led to under- or overstatement of balances.
 
Additionally, restatements were made during the audit period to correct previously reported figures, indicating gaps in initial reporting and internal controls, the rating agency said.

Finance NewsIndia RatingsIndian banking system

First Published: Oct 02 2025 | 7:19 PM IST

