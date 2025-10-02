Nearly 4,000 GST complaints filed in first week of reforms, says govt

The Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution on Thursday said the National Consumer Helpline (NCH) has received 3,981 GST-related calls since the rollout of Next-Generation GST Reforms 2025. Of these, 69 per cent were grievances and 31 per cent queries.
“The Department of Consumer Affairs, Government of India, is keeping a close watch on these dockets for early resolution and clarification. The grievances have been escalated to the concerned brand owners and e-commerce entities for quick action. Further, the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has initiated a detailed review of these grievances for possible class action, wherever necessary,” the ministry said.
According to the ministry, a large portion of complaints related to milk pricing, with consumers alleging that companies had not reduced retail rates after the GST changes. The CCPA clarified that fresh milk was already exempt from GST and that the recent reforms have extended this exemption to ultra-high temperature (UHT) milk as well.
Another set of complaints pertained to electronic goods purchased online, particularly laptops, refrigerators and washing machines. The CCPA’s analysis revealed that the GST rate was reduced from 28 per cent to 18 per cent on televisions, monitors, dishwashers and air-conditioners under the reforms, while goods such as laptops, refrigerators and washing machines were already taxed at 18 per cent.
Consumers also raised grievances regarding LPG cylinders and petrol. The ministry clarified that domestic LPG continues to attract 5 per cent GST with no change, while petrol remains outside the GST framework.
Of the total grievances, 1,992 have been forwarded to the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) and 761 to convergence companies for resolution. The CCPA said it is monitoring these cases for early action and will proceed against companies found to be overcharging or failing to pass on tax benefits.
The ministry added that consultations with industry associations such as FICCI, Assocham, CII, RAI and CAIT have been held to ensure compliance, alongside discussions with voluntary consumer organisations and state legal metrology departments.
“Wherever companies are found to have deliberately misled consumers by charging higher GST, or by not passing on the benefits of tax reductions in sectors where reforms do apply, strict action will be initiated under the provisions of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019 and other applicable laws,” the ministry said.