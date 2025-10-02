RBI draft mandates BSBD accounts as standard service in all banks

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in a draft circular, has mandated that banks must offer a Basic Savings Bank Deposit (BSBD) account as a standard banking service for all customers. These accounts will include a set of basic facilities free of charge and will not require customers to maintain any minimum balance.

“The ongoing digitalisation of the banking sector requires a BSBD account that is in sync with customers’ evolving requirements. These directions are issued to improve customer service for BSBD account holders and enhance their usage to deepen financial inclusion and digitalisation,” RBI said.

A BSBD account is a savings bank account that offers certain minimum facilities, free of charge, with the objective of strengthening financial inclusion.

Accounts opened under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana are BSBD accounts. Under the scheme, a BSBD account is opened in any bank branch or Business Correspondent (Bank Mitra) outlet by individuals not having any other account. More than 566 million such accounts have been opened, with a cumulative deposit balance of Rs 2.67 trillion. The central bank, in its draft circular, has mandated that banks publicise the availability of BSBD accounts and their features. “It shall convey the differences between BSBD accounts and various savings bank account variants offered by them when a customer approaches to open a deposit account,” the RBI said.

According to the draft circular, a BSBD account should provide unlimited deposits through cash, cheque, electronic channels and ATMs/CDMs. Banks must also provide free ATM or debit cards with no annual fees, a cheque book of at least 25 leaves annually, internet and mobile banking, and a passbook or monthly statement at no extra cost. Additionally, BSBD account holders must be given at least four free withdrawals (including transfers and ATM usage) per month, while digital transactions such as UPI, NEFT, RTGS, IMPS and PoS payments will remain unlimited and free as per RBI, NPCI and Government of India guidelines.

Further, RBI has stated that banks may provide additional services beyond the above minimum facilities in a BSBD account, with or without charges, provided they are offered in a non-discretionary and non-discriminatory manner with transparent disclosure to customers. However, in doing so, banks cannot require customers to maintain a minimum balance in BSBD accounts. At the same time, holders of BSBD accounts will not be eligible to open another BSBD account in the same or any other bank. Accordingly, before opening a BSBD account, banks must obtain a declaration from customers stating they do not already hold such an account in any bank.

Additionally, BSBD account holders will not be eligible to open any other savings bank deposit account in the same bank, though they can open term deposit accounts. “If a customer has any other existing savings bank deposit account in that bank, an undertaking shall be obtained from the customer to close the same within 30 days from the date of opening the BSBD account,” RBI said in the draft circular. “In case the customer does not submit an account closure request within the prescribed period, the bank must serve a notice and allow another 30 days before closing the savings bank account.”