Home / Finance / News / RBI draft mandates BSBD accounts as standard service in all banks

RBI draft mandates BSBD accounts as standard service in all banks

RBI draft circular mandates that all banks offer BSBD accounts with free basic facilities, no minimum balance, and the option to convert existing savings accounts

Reserve Bank of India, RBI
“It shall convey the differences between BSBD accounts and various savings bank account variants offered by them when a customer approaches to open a deposit account,” the RBI said.
BS Reporter
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2025 | 5:12 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in a draft circular, has mandated that banks must offer a Basic Savings Bank Deposit (BSBD) account as a standard banking service for all customers. These accounts will include a set of basic facilities free of charge and will not require customers to maintain any minimum balance.
 
“The ongoing digitalisation of the banking sector requires a BSBD account that is in sync with customers’ evolving requirements. These directions are issued to improve customer service for BSBD account holders and enhance their usage to deepen financial inclusion and digitalisation,” RBI said.
 
A BSBD account is a savings bank account that offers certain minimum facilities, free of charge, with the objective of strengthening financial inclusion.
 
Accounts opened under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana are BSBD accounts. Under the scheme, a BSBD account is opened in any bank branch or Business Correspondent (Bank Mitra) outlet by individuals not having any other account. More than 566 million such accounts have been opened, with a cumulative deposit balance of Rs 2.67 trillion.
 
The central bank, in its draft circular, has mandated that banks publicise the availability of BSBD accounts and their features.
 
“It shall convey the differences between BSBD accounts and various savings bank account variants offered by them when a customer approaches to open a deposit account,” the RBI said.
 
According to the draft circular, a BSBD account should provide unlimited deposits through cash, cheque, electronic channels and ATMs/CDMs. Banks must also provide free ATM or debit cards with no annual fees, a cheque book of at least 25 leaves annually, internet and mobile banking, and a passbook or monthly statement at no extra cost.
 
Additionally, BSBD account holders must be given at least four free withdrawals (including transfers and ATM usage) per month, while digital transactions such as UPI, NEFT, RTGS, IMPS and PoS payments will remain unlimited and free as per RBI, NPCI and Government of India guidelines.
 
Further, RBI has stated that banks may provide additional services beyond the above minimum facilities in a BSBD account, with or without charges, provided they are offered in a non-discretionary and non-discriminatory manner with transparent disclosure to customers.
 
However, in doing so, banks cannot require customers to maintain a minimum balance in BSBD accounts.
 
At the same time, holders of BSBD accounts will not be eligible to open another BSBD account in the same or any other bank.
 
Accordingly, before opening a BSBD account, banks must obtain a declaration from customers stating they do not already hold such an account in any bank.
 
Additionally, BSBD account holders will not be eligible to open any other savings bank deposit account in the same bank, though they can open term deposit accounts.
 
“If a customer has any other existing savings bank deposit account in that bank, an undertaking shall be obtained from the customer to close the same within 30 days from the date of opening the BSBD account,” RBI said in the draft circular. “In case the customer does not submit an account closure request within the prescribed period, the bank must serve a notice and allow another 30 days before closing the savings bank account.”
 
The RBI has also clarified that existing savings bank deposit accounts may be converted to BSBD accounts.
 
“A bank shall convert an existing savings bank account to a BSBD account within seven days of receipt of a written request from the customer. Such an option shall also be provided through internet and mobile banking channels,” RBI said.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Slower growth, under-target inflation will prompt another rate cut: BMI

RBI to ease risk weights for NBFC infra loans, cut financing costs

RBI examining digital phone locking as loan recovery tool, says governor

FM proposes 'Pension Sakhis' to drive NPS growth, launches new scheme

UPI transaction down 2% in Sept; IMPS, FASTag, AePS also record decline

Topics :RBIBanks

First Published: Oct 02 2025 | 5:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story