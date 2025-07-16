Embassy Reit plans to tap debt market with ₹2,000 crore bond sale

India's Embassy Office Parks REIT is in talks with bankers to raise ₹2,000 crore ($232.79 million) via the issuance of five-year corporate bonds, three sources aware of the matter said on Wednesday.

The real estate investment trust will look to close the funding round before the end of this month, the sources said requesting anonymity as the talks are private.

The debt sale could attract strong demand from mutual funds as well as some insurance companies, as the notes are rated 'AAA' by Crisil, they said.

The firm did not reply to a Reuters email seeking comment.

Embassy REIT will tap the bond market for the second time this year after it raised ₹7,500 crore in June through the sale of 21-month bonds at a coupon of 6.9650 per cent, payable on a quarterly basis.