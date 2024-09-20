Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Finance / News / India's forex exchange reserves expanded by $66 bn in 2024, at record high

India's forex exchange reserves expanded by $66 bn in 2024, at record high

Country has had the highest percentage growth in its reserves in 2024

forex
BS Reporter Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2024 | 11:56 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India's foreign exchange reserves expanded by $66 billion in 2024, marking an all-time high of $689 billion. This follows an increase of $60 billion in 2023, after a decline of $71 billion in 2022. Among the top five countries with the largest foreign exchange reserves, India saw the highest percentage growth in its reserves in 2024. India's reserves expanded by 7.7 per cent, followed by Switzerland and China with 2.6 per cent, and 1.3 per cent growth. Russia's reserves expanded by 1.1 per cent, whereas, Japan's reserves fell by 5.8 per cent in the same period. (Chart-2) [As of August 9]

India has the fourth largest foreign exchange reserves in the world, with a total of $689 billion. China holds the largest reserves, followed by Japan and Switzerland. 

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

India's forex reserves rise $5.25 billion to new peak of $689.24 billion

Forex reserves jump $2.3 billion to fresh record of $683.9 billion

Ethanol blending has saved Rs 99,000 crore forex since 2014, says Puri

US Fed cuts likely to send $1 trn FX avalanche to China: Eurizon SLJ's CEO

India's forex reserves jump by $4.54 bn to $674.66 bn as of August 16

Topics :Forex

First Published: Sep 20 2024 | 11:56 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story