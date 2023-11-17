India's forex reserves drop $462 million to $590.321 billion: RBI

India's forex kitty decreased by USD 462 million to USD 590.321 billion for the week ended November 10, the Reserve Bank said on Friday.

In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had increased by USD 4.672 billion to USD 590.783 billion.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

In October 2021, the country's forex kitty had reached an all-time high of USD 645 billion. The reserves took a hit as the central bank deployed the kitty to defend the rupee amid pressures caused majorly by global developments since last year.

For the week ended November 10, the foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by USD 108 million to USD 522.004 billion, according to the Weekly Statistical Supplement released by Reserve Bank of India.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves were down by USD 608 million to USD 45.515 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up by USD 36 million to USD 18.011 billion, the apex bank said.

India's reserve position with the IMF (International Monetary Fund) was up by USD 3 million to USD 4.791 billion in the reporting week, the data showed.