India saw $4.7 billion current account surplus in April: RBI data

India recorded a current account surplus of $4.7 billion in April as against a deficit of $4.8 billion in the year-ago month, on the back of higher services exports and net transfer receipts, according to Reserve Bank data released on Monday.

The imports bill was at $72.5 billion, up from $65.8 billion, while exports stood at $44.6 billion compared to $38.7 billion, according to preliminary data on India's Balance of Payments (BoP).

The merchandise trade deficit stood at $27.9 billion in April 2026, marginally higher than $27.1 billion in April 2025.

Net services receipts increased to $18.6 billion during April from $15.9 billion in April 2025. Services exports stood at $37 billion, while imports were $18.4 billion.

Net transfers increased to $16 billion in April 2026 from $9.4 billion a year earlier, said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data. On the capital account, India recorded a net outflow of $11.3 billion in April 2026 as against a net inflow of $5.3 billion in the corresponding month last year. Net foreign direct investment (FDI) increased to $7.4 billion in April from $1.6 billion a year ago. Foreign portfolio investment (FPI) recorded a net outflow of $8.7 billion during April 2026, the data said. The overall Balance of Payments registered a deficit of $6.6 billion in April 2026, against a surplus of $0.5 billion in April 2025.