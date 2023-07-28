Home / Finance / News / Indian banks' loans rose 20.2% y-o-y in 2 weeks to July 14: RBI data

Indian banks' loans rose 20.2% y-o-y in 2 weeks to July 14: RBI data

Indian banks' loans rose 20.2% in the two weeks to July 14 from a year earlier, while deposits rose 13.2%, the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday

Reuters July 28
Bank deposits fell 1.25 trillion rupees to 190.30 trillion rupees in the two weeks to July 14. (Photo: Bloomberg)

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2023 | 11:06 PM IST
July 28 (Reuters) - Indian banks' loans rose 20.2% in the two weeks to July 14 from a year earlier, while deposits rose 13.2%, the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.

Outstanding loans rose 3.73 trillion rupees ($45.33 billion) to 147.64 trillion rupees in the two weeks to July 14.

Non-food credit rose 3.76 trillion rupees to 147.40 trillion rupees, while food credit fell 36.03 billion rupees to 243.04 billion rupees.

Bank deposits fell 1.25 trillion rupees to 190.30 trillion rupees in the two weeks to July 14.

Source text: (https://www.rbi.org.in/scripts/BS_PressReleaseDisplay.aspx)

($1 = 82.2160 Indian rupees)

((India Headline News Team; +91 80 6749 1310))

Topics :RBIIndian Banks

First Published: Jul 28 2023 | 11:05 PM IST

