Indian regulators have done world-class job, increased transparency: FM

Indian regulators have done world-class job, increased transparency: FM

Underlining that she is not against questioning or critiquing regulators, Sitharaman said there is a need to be "extremely conscious" about contributions made by them as well


(Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2024 | 7:26 PM IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday commended Indian financial sector regulators for doing a "world-class job" and bringing greater transparency into the system.
 
Underlining that she is not against questioning or critiquing regulators, Sitharaman said there is a need to be "extremely conscious" about contributions made by them as well.
 

Speaking at the Financial Express Best Banks Awards here, the finance minister asked everybody to look at the emerging facts that are coming out in the Sebi matter, where the regulator's chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch has been accused of impropriety. 
First Published: Oct 08 2024 | 7:26 PM IST

