Insurance could be exempted from GST so that insurers can claim ITC: LIC MD

Ratnakar Patnaik, Managing Director of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), on Monday urged the government to consider raising the threshold for high value policies whose proceeds are taxed by the government on maturity from Rs 500,000 currently to Rs 10 lakh.

In February 2023, the government decided to tax income from traditional insurance policies, other than unit-linked products (ULIPs), having premium above Rs 5 lakh in a year to plug the arbitrage, which high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) were using to get tax-free returns on their high-value insurance policies through Section 10(10D).

This caused life insurers to take a hit on their margins, prompting them to adjust their product mix to mitigate the impact of the government’s measures.

He also urged the government to reconsider the GST treatment of insurance so that insurers can regain access to input tax credit (ITC), which has been withdrawn under the revised GST structure, resulting in margin losses for most insurers. Recently, the GST on premiums of individual life and health insurance products were rationalised by the government to zero from 18 per cent earlier. And the input tax credit (ITC) that the companies could claim on the GST they paid was also removed. As a result, the companies are now again taking a hit on their margins and employing mitigating measures to offset the impact of the ITC removal. These measures include tweaking their product mix to include more margin accretive products, reducing distributor commissions, and reducing the overall cost.