Home / Finance / News / Irdai allows insurers to treat HDFC investment as one under infra sector

Irdai allows insurers to treat HDFC investment as one under infra sector

Irdai has provided an exemption allowing insurers not to comply with the single investee equity

Anjali Kumari Mumbai

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2023 | 9:27 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) issued a statement on Friday declaring that bonds and debentures held by insurers in HDFC Ltd as of the date of the merger announcement, April 4, 2022, will maintain their status as investments in the "Housing and Infrastructure" category until the maturity of the respective bonds.

In addition, the Irdai has provided an exemption allowing insurers not to comply with the single investee equity exposure norms for individual segregated funds at the Scheme Identification Number (SIN) level pertaining to HDFC Bank Ltd shares post-merger. This exemption will be in effect until June 30, 2024. However, the exemption will only apply to the holdings of the respective insurers as of June 30, 2023. Shares sold after this date will be reduced to the extent of the sale of shares thereafter, the regulator added.

This ruling follows the recent merger between HDFC Ltd and HDFC Bank Ltd, after which insurance companies sought permission from Irdai to continue to classify their investments in HDFC Ltd bonds under the "Housing and Infrastructure" sector.

Also Read

HDFC Bank: Despite merger, stock may remain sideways, caution analysts

HDFC-HDFC Bank merger: The story behind success of housing finance behemoth

HDFC Bank: Analysts see muted profit growth in Q4 amid higher provisions

HDFC Bank stock's re-rating still some time away, say analysts

In HDFC Bank integration process, 70% of HDFC top executives to retire

FPI inflows hit 11-month high in July, lift benchmarks to fresh highs

India's success is case study in using tech to transform lives: MoS IT

Karnataka Bank announces net profit of Rs 370.70 crore for June quarter

Rupee hits over two month low tracking Asian peers; RBI caps losses

Rupee falls 5 paise to 82.72 against dollar amid negative trend in equities

Topics :HDFC BankHDFC Ltd

First Published: Aug 04 2023 | 9:20 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Air India CEO meets antitrust chief on pending Vistara merger: Report

Fintech firm Paytm's average monthly users increase by 19% to 9.3 crore

India News

Chandrayaan covers 2/3rd of distance to Moon, Lunar Orbit Injection on Sat

Uttarakhand: 12 missing after flashfloods wash away shops near Gaurikund

Technology News

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Motorola announces discounts on smartphones

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Galaxy Z Flip 4: Know what's new in Flip 5

Economy News

Minister, Opposition spar after Data Bill classified as 'financial Bill'

As tomato prices soar, Punjab guv orders halting consumption in Raj Bhavan

Next Story