Home / Finance / News / Jan-Dhan scheme biggest instrument of financial inclusion: FM Sitharaman

Jan-Dhan scheme biggest instrument of financial inclusion: FM Sitharaman

She also said when the scheme was launched, a certain section of people had made "snide" remarks saying public sector banks would be under pressure as these are zero balance accounts

Press Trust of India New Delhi
The minister also said that multilateral institutions including Multilateral Development Banks (MDBs) have become less effective in the current global situation.

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2023 | 11:29 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said the Pradhan Mantri Jan-Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), launched in 2014, has emerged as the biggest instrument of bringing financial inclusion in the country.

Delivering the inaugural address at Kautilya Economic Conclave 2023, the minister said benefits under more than 50 government schemes are being directly transferred into the beneficiaries' bank accounts, and PMJDY has played an important role.

She also said when the scheme was launched, a certain section of people had made "snide" remarks saying public sector banks would be under pressure as these are zero balance accounts.

However, these accounts have a balance of more than Rs 2 trillion, Sitharaman said.

In her address she also spoke elaborately on climate financing and challenges associated with it.

The minister also said that multilateral institutions including Multilateral Development Banks (MDBs) have become less effective in the current global situation.

Sitharaman also highlighted the challenges posed by global terror and stressed that investors and businesses will have to take into account such factors while making investment decisions.

She further said the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government is conscious of the debt situation and has undertaken fiscal management to ensure that the coming generation is not burdened.

Also Read

Jan Dhan Yojana revolutionised financial inclusion in India: FM Sitharaman

PM Kisan Yojana's 14th instalment likely soon: Check if you are eligible

BJP eyes hat-trick in 2024 at Centre riding on '9 years of achievements'

Significant milestone: PM Modi on Jan Dhan accounts crossing 50-crore mark

SC pulls up Manipur Police over Zero FIR: What is it and how does it work?

Rupee depreciates 5 paise to 83.18 against US dollar in early trade

Health insurance premium drive growth of non-life insurance industry

Here are details of new IMPS money transfer rule: How will it work?

RBI likely selling US dollars to defend rupee from sliding to record low

Large banks preparing for maturity of RBI's $5 billion forex swap

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Nirmala SitharamanFinancial InclusionJan Dhan

First Published: Oct 20 2023 | 11:29 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

MP Assembly polls: BJP, Congress look to shine in Bundelkhand region

MP polls: With 2nd list of 85 candidates, Cong announces all but 1 nominee

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs PAK Playing 11, live match time, streaming

Cricket World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya ruled out of India-New Zealand game

India News

Jaishankar discusses domains on cooperation with Singapore's trade minister

RapidX named as Namo Bharat, PM Modi to flag off trains: All details

Economy News

Fuel shortage unlikely but disruption in oil supplies, price hikes possible

India will account for 18% of global growth by 2028, to play key role: IMF

Next Story