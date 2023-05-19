Home / Finance / News / JCB partners with NPCI to offer 40% cashback for RuPay JCB cardholders

JCB partners with NPCI to offer 40% cashback for RuPay JCB cardholders

All RuPay JCB Debit & Credit Cardholders will be offered 40% cashback on in-store purchases in the UAE, Thailand, Malaysia and Spain

BS Web Team New Delhi
JCB partners with NPCI to offer 40% cashback for RuPay JCB cardholders

2 min read Last Updated : May 19 2023 | 12:42 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Japan's international payment brand JCB International Co will partner with National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and offer 40 per cent cashback to RuPay JCB cardholders on in-store purchases, the company said in an official release.
RuPay and JCB announced the third phase of a limited-time cashback campaign for all RuPay JCB Debit and Credit Cardholders. During the offer period, customers using a RuPay JCB Card will receive 40 per cent cashback on purchases made at retail stores in the UAE, Thailand, Malaysia, and Spain. In-store purchase means a face-to-face point of sale (PoS) transaction made at a merchant location.

The offer will be valid from May 15 to August 15, 2023. The maximum cashback amount per transaction will be Rs 3,000, with an overall cap of Rs 15,000 per card during the offer period.
Yo Sato, senior vice-president, JCB International said, “Continuing on our journey to offer unparalleled experiences to our cardmembers, we are delighted to announce the launch of our third cashback campaign in the UAE, Thailand, Malaysia, and Spain. During summer holidays, we anticipate a high flow of tourists to these locations and this offer will make our cardmembers’ vacation more rewarding and memorable when they shop at merchant outlets in these locations.”

Denny V. Thomas, Head- RuPay, NPCI said, “Given our strong commitment towards making RuPay global, we are happy to announce the cashback offer in partnership with JCB. The first two legs of the cashback campaign were introduced last year and basis the good response we have now extended the offer in UAE, Thailand, Malaysia & Spain.”
For the promotion details, please visit:

JCB is a major global payment brand and a leading credit card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB issues cards across various countries and regions internationally with more than 150 million card members. 

Also Read

Top card cos to go live with UPI-linked RuPay credit card feature by June

Cabinet clears Rs 2,600 cr to promote RuPay debit card, BHIM transactions

HDFC Bank goes live on 'Rupay Credit on UPI' feature for customers

Your credit card payments overseas will attract a 20% TCS from July 1

Debit card usage declines 20% YoY as UPI becomes the first preference

RBI dividends to Centre may double due to gains, aiding fiscal gap

Well-equipped to deal with ECL framework: SBI Chairman Dinesh Khara

Changes in FEMA rules to bring parity in treatment of overseas spending

Paytm partners with SBI Card, NPCI to launch co-branded RuPay credit cards

Paytm partners with SBI Card and NPCI to launch Paytm SBI Card on RuPay

Topics :NPCIRuPayCredit CardDebit cards

First Published: May 19 2023 | 12:48 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story