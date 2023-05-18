Home / Finance / News / Paytm partners with SBI Card and NPCI to launch Paytm SBI Card on RuPay

Paytm partners with SBI Card and NPCI to launch Paytm SBI Card on RuPay

Earlier this year, the Reserve Bank of India allowed users to link RuPay credit cards to the United Payments Interface

BS Web Team New Delhi
Paytm partners with SBI Card and NPCI to launch Paytm SBI Card on RuPay

2 min read Last Updated : May 18 2023 | 4:51 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Paytm's parent company One97 Communications Ltd has partnered with SBI Card and the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to launch the Paytm SBI Card on the RuPay network. The cardholders will get discounts on transactions through the Paytm mobile app using the card.
"Cardholders receive a cashback of 3 per cent on Paytm SBI Card on booking movie and travel tickets on the Paytm app, 2 per cent cashback on all other purchases on Paytm App, and 1 per cent cashback on spends elsewhere," the company said.

Earlier this year, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) allowed users to link RuPay credit cards to the United Payments Interface (UPI). NPIC later said that it has enabled key aggregators like Paytm, Google Pay, BharatPe, and PayU to help merchants make transactions through RuPay credit cards on UPI in India.
"Since NPCI's launch of credit card services on UPI, we are constantly working towards providing unique, value-based RuPay credit cards. It is exciting to see RuPay progressively establishing itself as a modern, contemporary, and youthful brand by offering customized value propositions backed by cutting-edge technology," said Praveena Rai, chief operating officer (COO) of Paytm.

"We partnered with Paytm to launch this card with the intent to make credit cards more accessible to young and digitally-evolved customers," said Rama Mohan Rao Amara, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of SBI Card.
The users of both variants, platinum as well classic, will be entitled to 2 per cent cashback on all Paytm ecosystem spends and 1 per cent cashback on all other purchases except wallet reloads and fuel expenditures.

For platinum cardholders, the users will also receive the added benefit of a 1 per cent fuel surcharge waiver and Rs 1,00,000 cyber fraud insurance coverage.

Also Read

Top card cos to go live with UPI-linked RuPay credit card feature by June

HDFC Bank goes live on 'Rupay Credit on UPI' feature for customers

PAN-Aadhaar link status: Are your cards already linked? Learn how to check

ICICI Bank to offer EMI facility for UPI transactions above Rs 10,000

SBI, Axis, ICICI Bank to go live on 'Rupay Credit card on UPI' by March

Travelling abroad? Limit personal expenses to $250K on intnl credit cards

DPIIT takes up startup taxation issue with finance ministry: Secretary

Credit card expenditure in forex to come under RBI's remittance scheme

SBI Funds Management gets RBI's nod to acquire 9.99% stake in HDFC Bank

Banks express concern over high overnight funding costs, ask for RBI's help

Topics :PaytmUPISBI CardBS Web Reports

First Published: May 18 2023 | 5:04 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story