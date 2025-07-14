Karnataka Bank appoints Raghavendra Bhat MD & CEO for three months

ALSO READ: Karnataka Bank shares recover after CEO, ED resign; bank reassures clients Karnataka Bank on Monday said it has appointed Raghavendra S Bhat as the MD & CEO of the bank for a period of three months, effective 16 July, subject to shareholders’ approval in the ensuing annual general meeting. Bhat has held key positions at Karnataka Bank, including Chief Operating Officer, for nearly four decades.

Last month, Srikrishnan Hari Hara Sarma, the MD & CEO of the bank, resigned from his position citing personal reasons, including his decision to relocate back to Mumbai. Similarly, Executive Director Sekhar Rao resigned from his position citing his inability to relocate to Mangaluru and other personal reasons.