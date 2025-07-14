HDFC Bank CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan's plea to quash FIR adjourned to July 23

HDFC Bank is now well-positioned for faster growth after successfully navigating the merger of the erstwhile mortgage lender HDFC Ltd into itself, said Sashidhar Jagdishan, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of India’s largest private-sector lender. HDFC Ltd merged into HDFC Bank on July 1, 2023, creating a financial behemoth. The bank recalibrated its loan growth in FY25 to bring down the elevated credit-deposit (CD) ratio post-merger. The reset in loan growth and the consolidation of the merger has resulted in a much stronger bank, Jagdishan said in a message to the shareholders. “The successful playing out of the merger synergies, the reduction in the credit deposit ratio, and the large-scale mobilisation of deposits, all constitute tailwinds for your bank. To use a cricketing analogy, we focussed on taking singles in the year that concluded and are now positioned to go for the boundaries,” he said.

In FY25, HDFC Bank grew its loan book by 5.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), slower than industry growth. Deposits grew at 14.1 per cent Y-o-Y, 2.5 times faster than loans, which enabled the bank to bring down its CD ratio from about 110 per cent at the time of the merger to 96 per cent by March 31. High-cost borrowings also reduced to 14 per cent. ALSO READ: Confident of growing our advances on par with industry: HDFC Bank CEO The bank managed to garner an incremental deposit market share of approximately 14.6 per cent in FY25. “Aggression has been in intent and execution, but not in pricing, be it for assets or for liabilities,” Jagdishan said.

The bank has a market share of 5 per cent of all branches in the banking system and 11 per cent of banking deposits. “We are confident of growing our advances on par with the system in FY26 and higher than the system in FY27,” Jagdishan said, adding that the growth enablers, apart from balance sheet strength, remain technology, customer centricity and people. HDFC Bank added over 700 branches in FY25, taking the total to 9,455, and plans to add more. “Branches are the fulcrum of customer relationships, especially in the semi-urban and rural areas where we have more than half our branches. The new branches are our investments for the future, enabling us to serve local communities better,” he said.