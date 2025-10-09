RBI policies will rebalance bank lending skewed towards retail: K V Kamath

The recent policies announced by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will allow banks to fully use their capital and funding profile to keep business at an equilibrium level, which was otherwise getting skewed towards retail, said K V Kamath , Chairman, Jio Financial Services.

RBI’s 22 measures aim to boost credit and ease of doing business

The RBI last week announced 22 measures aimed at boosting credit flows to the real economy and promoting ease of doing business while lowering banks’ costs. These include a nod for banks to fund acquisitions of Indian non-financial sector companies, upgraded ceilings for loans against securities and IPO financing, and tweaks to risk weights on home loans.

Indian banks will now be allowed to fund acquisitions of non-financial entities and finance land acquisition by special purpose vehicles, addressing a long-standing demand of lenders. Another significant measure to bolster credit flows to India Inc was the removal of the Rs 10,000-crore loan ceiling for a specific borrower by the banking system, although bank-specific restrictions continue. Loans by a bank are capped at 20 per cent of its net worth to a particular borrower and 25 per cent to a group. These measures, experts and bankers said, will increase demand for bank funding from the corporate sector, which has been increasingly moving away from bank funding towards capital markets and overseas borrowings.

The RBI has also proposed to remove the regulatory ceiling on lending against listed debt securities and enhance limits for lending by banks against shares — from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 1 crore — and for IPO financing — from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 25 lakh per person. India’s growth not dependent on foreign capital, says Kamath Separately, Kamath highlighted that India is not an economy driven by foreign capital. “Foreign capital comes in through three ways: one is through the capital markets as an investment; through FDI; and through long-term funding in foreign currencies. But we are something interesting. Instead of foreign capital coming in, we are seeing global companies now listing in India. I have not seen tonnes of foreign capital come in over my career of 55 years,” Kamath said.

Explaining how capital is flowing in, Kamath said highway projects and green power companies are now able to raise funds through InvITs. Additionally, long-term savings from insurance companies, pension funds, and mutual funds, which were not being channelled into investments earlier, are now being utilised. “So, we are seeing corporates going to the corporate bond market rather than the bank funding market. Infrastructure companies, which till three years ago were going to banks for funding, are now tapping the bond market,” Kamath said, adding that there is a diversification of funds taking place. “Foreign capital will not be the foundation on which we (India) will grow,” Kamath said.