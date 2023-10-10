Home / Finance / News / Liquor industry welcomes decision to keep key alcohol ingredient out of GST

Liquor industry welcomes decision to keep key alcohol ingredient out of GST

The ingredient, extra-neutral alcohol, accounts for 30-35% of the production cost for Indian-made foreign liquor

Indivjal Dhasmana New Delhi
Premium

3 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2023 | 1:44 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Liquor industry wants alcohol to be brought under the goods and services tax (GST), but is elated with the GST Council's exemption to extra-neutral alcohol (ENA), a key ingredient of alcoholic beverages.

What explains this apparent contradiction within the liquor industry?

Vinod Giri, director general of the Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies (CIABC), sheds light on this paradox, explaining that the industry's ideal scenario would involve bringing all aspects of alcohol production under GST to ensure uniform tax rates and pricing nationwide. However, he points out a significant challenge: if raw materials face GST while the final alcoholic product remains exempt, it would create difficulties for the industry.

"So, until all of alcohol is under GST, we would want the primary raw material to be kept out as well," he says.

He elaborates that since alcoholic beverages are not included in the GST system, companies are unable to claim input tax credits, resulting in the inability to recover GST paid on raw materials.

In contrast to most fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), where companies set prices, prices of alcoholic beverages are determined by state governments, which means companies are unable to pass on this additional cost to consumers.

ENA accounts for nearly 30-35 per cent of the production cost for Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL). If ENA were to be included in the GST ambit, many companies could face viability challenges, Giri says, clarifying why the industry is happy with the GST Council's decision.

Currently, some states impose value-added tax (VAT) on ENA, while others do not. On average, the VAT rate is less than 2 per cent nationally, whereas GST would have been 18 per cent, according to Giri. Additionally, many states allow VAT to be offset against the final product's cost, effectively nullifying the cost, a benefit not offered by GST, he says.

Over the weekend, the GST Council decided to maintain ENA's exclusion from the GST framework. The Council's law committee will explore necessary legal amendments to formalise this decision.

This move by the GST Council is expected to alleviate confusion, particularly in states like Uttar Pradesh. After the introduction of GST, the Allahabad High Court had ruled that the state could no longer apply VAT to ENA, implying that GST should be imposed on it. The UP government, along with industry bodies such as CIABC, challenged this order in the Supreme Court, Giri says.

Following the Allahabad order, the Commercial Tax Department of Madhya Pradesh (MP) demanded GST on ENA. Companies appealed, and the MP High Court temporarily halted the demand until the Supreme Court decides the matter.

Prem Dewan, CMD of Devans Modern Breweries Ltd, welcomes the GST Council's decision as a significant relief for the liquor industry. He expresses concerns over the potential financial implications, asserting that the industry could have faced numerous closures had the courts ruled in favour of imposing GST on ENA.

Also Read

Passengers can carry 2 sealed bottles of alcohol per person in Delhi metro

Aurobindo Pharma's P Sarath Reddy becomes approver in Delhi liquor case

Karnataka charges Rs 513 for a liquor bottle that costs Rs 100 in Goa

Companies not too keen to implement Haryana's liquor at workplace policy

GST spurts fiscal equality: tax-GSDP ratio higher in poorer states

Dollar gains against euro in flight to safety on Israel-Palestinian clashes

Microfinance sector's disbursements up 30% in Q1FY24, shows data

Banking system liquidity bounces back to surplus after three weeks

Banking liquidity returns to surplus mode after three weeks: RBI data

Call money rates may ease after RBI guv Das urges to lend in overnight mkt

Topics :liquor industryLiquorGSTalcohol

First Published: Oct 10 2023 | 1:44 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Telangana Assembly election: Polling on November 30, result on December 3

Rajasthan Assembly election: Polling on November 23, results on December 3

Sports News

Gill, who tested positive for dengue upon his arrival in Chennai last week has been down for the past week and will also miss India's second game against Afghanistan on Wednesday

World Cup 2023: Here's how Rahul had to rush in to bat; watch KL-Kohli chat

India News

LIVE: Shah to kick-start campaigns in Telangana ahead of polls on Nov 30

NewsClick row: Delhi HC reserves order on plea by founder against arrest

Economy News

India watching military conflict in Middle East closely, says Hardeep Puri

G20 FMCBG meeting at Marrakesh: All eyes on MDB reform road map

Next Story