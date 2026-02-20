LRS outward remittances fall 4.1% in Apr-Dec FY26 on lower travel spend

Outward remittances under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) moderated to 4.12 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in April-December period of financial year (FY26) to $21.36 billion due to moderation in remittances for overseas travel and education. However, the rise in overseas investment bucked the trend.

In April-December of FY25 the outward remittances stood at $22.82 billion. The LRS remittances slipped 2.26 per cent Y-o-Y to $2.26 billion in December 2025, as against $2.3 billion in December 2024, latest RBI data showed.

According to the monthly data, international travel, which accounted for close to 60 per cent of the entire outward remittance by Indians under the scheme, dropped 4.9 per cent Y-o-Y to $12.37 billion, as compared to $13.01 billion in the same period of FY25. Remittances for overseas education dropped by 22.35 per cent Y-o-Y to $1.71 billion from $2.20 billion last year. However, remittances for investment in equity/debt rose by 89.10 per cent Y-o-Y to $1.77 billion from $934.4 million. While, purchase of immovable property related remittances was up by 106.52 per cent Y-o-Y to $381.32 million and for deposits it was up by 25.93 per cent Y-o-Y to $471.22 million.