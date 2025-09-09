Madras HC sets aside EPFO circular, clears path for higher pension claims

The Madurai bench of Madras High Court on 2 September set aside an Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) circular dated 18 January that disallowed firms managing their own provident fund (PF) trusts from amending their rules retrospectively to enable members to claim higher pensions. The circular had followed a Supreme Court judgment of November 2022 that allowed eligible workers to receive higher pensions.

“The circular issued by the respondents [EPFO] on January 18 cannot be a violation of the order passed by the Supreme Court in the Sunil Kumar case, the same is liable to be set aside,” the High Court order stated.

In its November 2022 ruling, the Supreme Court had allowed eligible employees who were in service on 1 September 2014 to opt for pension on higher wages by contributing 8.33 per cent of their actual salary if it exceeded the monthly ceiling of Rs 15,000. B. N. Agrawal, Secretary, SAIL-BSP Pensioners’ Association, said many joint options exercised by employees and employers have been rejected by the EPFO on what he described as “lame excuses”, including the wage ceiling in the trust rules of most exempted establishments. Exempted firms under the EPF Act are companies that manage their employees’ PF in-house. However, a large number of joint options from other exempted establishments without such ceilings in their rules have been accepted by the PF office.

The HC order now allows any joint option application for availing pension on higher wages submitted on or before 31 January this year to be accepted by the EPFO. The court said trust rules framed under the EPF Scheme cannot be cited to deny benefits under the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS) 1995. It further held that establishments have not been exempted under Para 39 of the EPS 1995. “The conditions for the exemption granted to the PF Scheme cannot be invoked to deny the benefits to an employee under the statutory pension scheme. The exemption has been granted for provident fund, not the pension scheme, and the employees are integral parts of the statutory pension scheme and fund maintained by the EPFO, independent of exempted firms’ trust rules,” Agrawal said.