UK PM Starmer to attend Global Fintech Fest 2025 alongside PM Modi

The Global Fintech Fest (GFF), one of the largest fintech conferences globally, will see United Kingdom (UK) Prime Minister Keir Starmer address its 2025 edition, making him the first foreign head of state to attend the summit.

Starmer, along with India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi , will attend the event scheduled between 7 and 9 October this year.

Vishwas Patel, Chairman, Payments Council of India (PCI), said the UK Prime Minister’s attendance comes at a time when the two countries are deepening their bilateral cooperation, with an opportunity to strengthen business, research and innovation.

Some of the points of discussion at the event include a liberalised licensing regime for Indian fintech companies as they expand to other global jurisdictions.

“We can discuss over the GFF the fact that Indian entities, startups, payment systems and fintechs, who lead the world in several aspects, can there be a sort of liberalised licensing regime as far as they are going to other jurisdictions or countries,” said G Padmanabhan, former Executive Director, Reserve Bank of India. He added that there was also a possibility of closed-door dialogues with regulators on the stance India should take on stablecoins. This comes in the backdrop of rising global popularity of the virtual digital asset (VDA). “What is the stance that India as a country, Reserve Bank of India particularly, should take as far as stablecoins are concerned, now that the US has come out with the e-currency? Probably this is best discussed at the GFF event; it may not be an open event, but there are closed-door dialogues which happen with the regulators,” he added.